All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 412 Jefferson Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
412 Jefferson Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

412 Jefferson Road

412 Jefferson Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Atlantic Boulevard Estates
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

412 Jefferson Road, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Atlantic Boulevard Estates

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful property very close to Atlantic and I-295.
3/2. Includes a stove and refrigerator. No washer/dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 412 Jefferson Road have any available units?
412 Jefferson Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 412 Jefferson Road currently offering any rent specials?
412 Jefferson Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 Jefferson Road pet-friendly?
No, 412 Jefferson Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 412 Jefferson Road offer parking?
No, 412 Jefferson Road does not offer parking.
Does 412 Jefferson Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 412 Jefferson Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 Jefferson Road have a pool?
No, 412 Jefferson Road does not have a pool.
Does 412 Jefferson Road have accessible units?
No, 412 Jefferson Road does not have accessible units.
Does 412 Jefferson Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 412 Jefferson Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 412 Jefferson Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 412 Jefferson Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bainbridge Town Center East
5000 Kernan Boulevard South
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Midtown Oaks Apartments
1706 Art Museum Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Palm Trace
6870 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Meridian
653 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
The View at Mandarin
4263 Losco Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Ortega Village
4754 Ortega Hills Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Creekside Park
5900 Townsend Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244
The Jaxon
4450 Tropea Way
Jacksonville, FL 32246

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia