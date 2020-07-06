Rent Calculator
412 Jefferson Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
412 Jefferson Road
412 Jefferson Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
412 Jefferson Road, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Atlantic Boulevard Estates
range
refrigerator
range
refrigerator
Beautiful property very close to Atlantic and I-295.
3/2. Includes a stove and refrigerator. No washer/dryer included.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Does 412 Jefferson Road have any available units?
412 Jefferson Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 412 Jefferson Road currently offering any rent specials?
412 Jefferson Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 Jefferson Road pet-friendly?
No, 412 Jefferson Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 412 Jefferson Road offer parking?
No, 412 Jefferson Road does not offer parking.
Does 412 Jefferson Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 412 Jefferson Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 Jefferson Road have a pool?
No, 412 Jefferson Road does not have a pool.
Does 412 Jefferson Road have accessible units?
No, 412 Jefferson Road does not have accessible units.
Does 412 Jefferson Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 412 Jefferson Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 412 Jefferson Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 412 Jefferson Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
