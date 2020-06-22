Rent Calculator
41 ADERHOLD AVE
Last updated March 18 2019 at 1:57 PM
41 ADERHOLD AVE
41 Aderhold Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
41 Aderhold Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Glynlea-Grove Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Come see this refurbished home with newer appliances, flooring, paint, central A/C. Huge fenced back yard with nice storage shed with has work table to use as a workshop.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 41 ADERHOLD AVE have any available units?
41 ADERHOLD AVE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 41 ADERHOLD AVE have?
Some of 41 ADERHOLD AVE's amenities include air conditioning, range, and oven.
Amenities section
.
Is 41 ADERHOLD AVE currently offering any rent specials?
41 ADERHOLD AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41 ADERHOLD AVE pet-friendly?
No, 41 ADERHOLD AVE is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 41 ADERHOLD AVE offer parking?
No, 41 ADERHOLD AVE does not offer parking.
Does 41 ADERHOLD AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 41 ADERHOLD AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 41 ADERHOLD AVE have a pool?
No, 41 ADERHOLD AVE does not have a pool.
Does 41 ADERHOLD AVE have accessible units?
No, 41 ADERHOLD AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 41 ADERHOLD AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 41 ADERHOLD AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
