Last updated April 14 2020 at 7:45 PM

4096 Ferrarra Street

4096 Ferrarra Street · No Longer Available
Location

4096 Ferrarra Street, Jacksonville, FL 32217
Goodby's Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Get a half month of free rent and no application fee!

This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,355, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,355, Available 2/28/20
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4096 Ferrarra Street have any available units?
4096 Ferrarra Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 4096 Ferrarra Street currently offering any rent specials?
4096 Ferrarra Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4096 Ferrarra Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4096 Ferrarra Street is pet friendly.
Does 4096 Ferrarra Street offer parking?
No, 4096 Ferrarra Street does not offer parking.
Does 4096 Ferrarra Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4096 Ferrarra Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4096 Ferrarra Street have a pool?
No, 4096 Ferrarra Street does not have a pool.
Does 4096 Ferrarra Street have accessible units?
No, 4096 Ferrarra Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4096 Ferrarra Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4096 Ferrarra Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4096 Ferrarra Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4096 Ferrarra Street does not have units with air conditioning.

