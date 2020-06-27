All apartments in Jacksonville
4069 Walnut St

4069 Walnut Street · No Longer Available
Location

4069 Walnut Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Brentwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
carport
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
on-site laundry
parking
3BR house with W/D hookups, ceiling fans and more! Convenient location close to Liberty & MLK Expressway, Section 8 OK!

Area Schools
K-5: Long Branch Elementary
6-8: Matthew Gilbert Middle
9-12: Andrew Jackson High

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4069 Walnut St have any available units?
4069 Walnut St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4069 Walnut St have?
Some of 4069 Walnut St's amenities include w/d hookup, carport, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4069 Walnut St currently offering any rent specials?
4069 Walnut St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4069 Walnut St pet-friendly?
No, 4069 Walnut St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4069 Walnut St offer parking?
Yes, 4069 Walnut St offers parking.
Does 4069 Walnut St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4069 Walnut St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4069 Walnut St have a pool?
No, 4069 Walnut St does not have a pool.
Does 4069 Walnut St have accessible units?
No, 4069 Walnut St does not have accessible units.
Does 4069 Walnut St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4069 Walnut St does not have units with dishwashers.
