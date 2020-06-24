Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
4061 Gilmore St
Last updated March 25 2019 at 10:23 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4061 Gilmore St
4061 Gilmore Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
4061 Gilmore Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Murray Hill
Amenities
hardwood floors
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Come check out this home........ Section 8 Okay!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4061 Gilmore St have any available units?
4061 Gilmore St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4061 Gilmore St have?
Some of 4061 Gilmore St's amenities include hardwood floors, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4061 Gilmore St currently offering any rent specials?
4061 Gilmore St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4061 Gilmore St pet-friendly?
No, 4061 Gilmore St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 4061 Gilmore St offer parking?
No, 4061 Gilmore St does not offer parking.
Does 4061 Gilmore St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4061 Gilmore St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4061 Gilmore St have a pool?
No, 4061 Gilmore St does not have a pool.
Does 4061 Gilmore St have accessible units?
No, 4061 Gilmore St does not have accessible units.
Does 4061 Gilmore St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4061 Gilmore St does not have units with dishwashers.
