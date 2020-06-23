Lovely, southside, 3 bedroom 2 bath home ready for you. Well equipped kitchen with eat-in area, dining room and livingroom. The bedrooms have very nice terrazzo floors. Agent must show to receive referral.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4060 PIPER DR have any available units?
4060 PIPER DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.