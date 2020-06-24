All apartments in Jacksonville
4055 HEIDI RD W
Last updated March 27 2019 at 1:29 PM

4055 HEIDI RD W

4055 Heidi Road West · No Longer Available
Location

4055 Heidi Road West, Jacksonville, FL 32277
Woodmere

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful remodeled brick 3/2 on a large corner lot. Quiet street w/lots of trees. Entryway , Kitchen w/SS alliances, granite countertops, glass-top range w/SS hood and new SS refrigerator. Liv rm/din rm & family rm w/FP. Wood laminate & ceramic tile floors w/carpet in BR's. 2-car attached garage, utility rm with W&Dvhookups. Lots of stg. space. Master suite w/full bath. Fenced back yard w/landscaping. New paint in LR/DR & Family Room, Double-pane windows, water softner, insulated attic. This is a well cared-for home. 1 Cat or 1 Dog w/Non-refundable pet fee. Lawn service included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4055 HEIDI RD W have any available units?
4055 HEIDI RD W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4055 HEIDI RD W have?
Some of 4055 HEIDI RD W's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4055 HEIDI RD W currently offering any rent specials?
4055 HEIDI RD W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4055 HEIDI RD W pet-friendly?
Yes, 4055 HEIDI RD W is pet friendly.
Does 4055 HEIDI RD W offer parking?
Yes, 4055 HEIDI RD W offers parking.
Does 4055 HEIDI RD W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4055 HEIDI RD W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4055 HEIDI RD W have a pool?
No, 4055 HEIDI RD W does not have a pool.
Does 4055 HEIDI RD W have accessible units?
No, 4055 HEIDI RD W does not have accessible units.
Does 4055 HEIDI RD W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4055 HEIDI RD W has units with dishwashers.
