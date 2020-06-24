4055 HEIDI RD W

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful remodeled brick 3/2 on a large corner lot. Quiet street w/lots of trees. Entryway , Kitchen w/SS alliances, granite countertops, glass-top range w/SS hood and new SS refrigerator. Liv rm/din rm & family rm w/FP. Wood laminate & ceramic tile floors w/carpet in BR's. 2-car attached garage, utility rm with W&Dvhookups. Lots of stg. space. Master suite w/full bath. Fenced back yard w/landscaping. New paint in LR/DR & Family Room, Double-pane windows, water softner, insulated attic. This is a well cared-for home. 1 Cat or 1 Dog w/Non-refundable pet fee. Lawn service included in rent.