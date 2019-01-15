Rent Calculator
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 4054 MYRA ST.
Jacksonville, FL
4054 MYRA ST
Last updated July 26 2019 at 3:20 AM
4054 MYRA ST
4054 Myra Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
4054 Myra Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Murray Hill
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home in Riverside-Combination Living?Dining-Equipped Kitchen-Hardwood Floors-CH&A-Washer/Dryer Hookup-Porch-Storage-Fenced Rear yard-Pet ok
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4054 MYRA ST have any available units?
4054 MYRA ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4054 MYRA ST have?
Some of 4054 MYRA ST's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4054 MYRA ST currently offering any rent specials?
4054 MYRA ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4054 MYRA ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 4054 MYRA ST is pet friendly.
Does 4054 MYRA ST offer parking?
No, 4054 MYRA ST does not offer parking.
Does 4054 MYRA ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4054 MYRA ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4054 MYRA ST have a pool?
No, 4054 MYRA ST does not have a pool.
Does 4054 MYRA ST have accessible units?
No, 4054 MYRA ST does not have accessible units.
Does 4054 MYRA ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 4054 MYRA ST does not have units with dishwashers.
