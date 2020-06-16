4035 Lionheart Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 clubhouse gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Lovely End Unit Townhome W/2 car garage - SOUTHSIDE townhome for rent in Ironwood! 2 story end unit townhouse w/ 3 bedrooms & 2.5 bathrooms.



The kitchen has a refrigerator, stove, garbage disposal, microwave, electric icemaker & dishwasher. Washer & dryer also included!!



The property has ceiling fans, carpet/tile flooring, central A/C, electric heat, double car garage, fireplace, sprinkler system, screen enclosed patio, stainless steel appliances & walk-in-closets.



Community clubhouse, recreation center & fitness center.



Pets considered w/ $25 monthly pet rent per pet , security deposit equal to one month's rent, section 8 NOT accepted, 12 month lease



(RLNE4948310)