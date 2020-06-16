All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated July 12 2019 at 11:18 AM

4035 Lionheart Dr

4035 Lionheart Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4035 Lionheart Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Secret Cove

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
clubhouse
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lovely End Unit Townhome W/2 car garage - SOUTHSIDE townhome for rent in Ironwood! 2 story end unit townhouse w/ 3 bedrooms & 2.5 bathrooms.

The kitchen has a refrigerator, stove, garbage disposal, microwave, electric icemaker & dishwasher. Washer & dryer also included!!

The property has ceiling fans, carpet/tile flooring, central A/C, electric heat, double car garage, fireplace, sprinkler system, screen enclosed patio, stainless steel appliances & walk-in-closets.

Community clubhouse, recreation center & fitness center.

Pets considered w/ $25 monthly pet rent per pet , security deposit equal to one month's rent, section 8 NOT accepted, 12 month lease

(RLNE4948310)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4035 Lionheart Dr have any available units?
4035 Lionheart Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4035 Lionheart Dr have?
Some of 4035 Lionheart Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4035 Lionheart Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4035 Lionheart Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4035 Lionheart Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4035 Lionheart Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4035 Lionheart Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4035 Lionheart Dr offers parking.
Does 4035 Lionheart Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4035 Lionheart Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4035 Lionheart Dr have a pool?
No, 4035 Lionheart Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4035 Lionheart Dr have accessible units?
No, 4035 Lionheart Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4035 Lionheart Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4035 Lionheart Dr has units with dishwashers.
