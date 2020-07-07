All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated February 18 2020 at 11:23 AM

4023 LAURELWOOD DR

4023 Laurelwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4023 Laurelwood Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Sunbeam

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is a great 3/2 townhouse with a 2 car garage. Located in a nice quiet subdivision in Mandarin. This is a semi-detached and has a lake view.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4023 LAURELWOOD DR have any available units?
4023 LAURELWOOD DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 4023 LAURELWOOD DR currently offering any rent specials?
4023 LAURELWOOD DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4023 LAURELWOOD DR pet-friendly?
No, 4023 LAURELWOOD DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4023 LAURELWOOD DR offer parking?
Yes, 4023 LAURELWOOD DR offers parking.
Does 4023 LAURELWOOD DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4023 LAURELWOOD DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4023 LAURELWOOD DR have a pool?
No, 4023 LAURELWOOD DR does not have a pool.
Does 4023 LAURELWOOD DR have accessible units?
No, 4023 LAURELWOOD DR does not have accessible units.
Does 4023 LAURELWOOD DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 4023 LAURELWOOD DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4023 LAURELWOOD DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 4023 LAURELWOOD DR does not have units with air conditioning.

