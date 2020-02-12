402 Golfair Blvd

2 Bedroom 1 Bath Single Family Home - Quaint 2 bedroom 1 bathroom single family home with a front porch . Has side yard with storage shed included. Beautiful hardwood flooring in the bedrooms. Central heating and air.
No Pets Allowed
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
