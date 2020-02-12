All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated December 4 2019 at 9:58 PM

402 Golfair Blvd

Location

402 Golfair Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Brentwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Single Family Home - Quaint 2 bedroom 1 bathroom single family home with a front porch . Has side yard with storage shed included. Beautiful hardwood flooring in the bedrooms. Central heating and air.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5266599)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 402 Golfair Blvd have any available units?
402 Golfair Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 402 Golfair Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
402 Golfair Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 402 Golfair Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 402 Golfair Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 402 Golfair Blvd offer parking?
No, 402 Golfair Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 402 Golfair Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 402 Golfair Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 402 Golfair Blvd have a pool?
No, 402 Golfair Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 402 Golfair Blvd have accessible units?
No, 402 Golfair Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 402 Golfair Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 402 Golfair Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 402 Golfair Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 402 Golfair Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
