402 E 27th St
402 E 27th St

402 27th St E · No Longer Available
Location

402 27th St E, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Brentwood

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c21133f044 ----
Check out this cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath home available for rent. Features fresh paint, living/dining room combo, window units (heat/air), appliances, & MORE! Pet friendly with breed approval and non-refundable pet fee. Apply online today! Section 8 accepted.

BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com
Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 402 E 27th St have any available units?
402 E 27th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 402 E 27th St currently offering any rent specials?
402 E 27th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 402 E 27th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 402 E 27th St is pet friendly.
Does 402 E 27th St offer parking?
No, 402 E 27th St does not offer parking.
Does 402 E 27th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 402 E 27th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 402 E 27th St have a pool?
No, 402 E 27th St does not have a pool.
Does 402 E 27th St have accessible units?
No, 402 E 27th St does not have accessible units.
Does 402 E 27th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 402 E 27th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 402 E 27th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 402 E 27th St does not have units with air conditioning.
