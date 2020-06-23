402 E 27th St

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c21133f044 ---- Check out this cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath home available for rent. Features fresh paint, living/dining room combo, window units (heat/air), appliances, & MORE! Pet friendly with breed approval and non-refundable pet fee. Apply online today! Section 8 accepted. BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.