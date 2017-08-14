4019 COASTAL COVE CIR

Amenities

**AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN**This beautiful home is like brand new! Located in the new Coastal Cove community just off Kernan Blvd and Beach Blvd. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features almost 1,700 sq. ft. of living space and a great open concept! Kitchen has beautiful charcoal cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops! There is light gray tile flooring throughout all the common areas and carpet in the 3 bedrooms. The master bedroom has beautiful tray ceiling and large walk-in closet! Stunning master bathroom with dual sinks, quartz countertops, garden tub and tiled walk-in shower! This home has a nice screened in patio and fully fenced in yard. W/D included. Tenant is responsible for lawncare. UNFURNISHED for $1995/mo or FURNISHED for $2300/mo.