Jacksonville, FL
4019 COASTAL COVE CIR
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4019 COASTAL COVE CIR

4019 Coastal Cove Cir · No Longer Available
Jacksonville
Location

4019 Coastal Cove Cir, Jacksonville, FL 32224
Sans Pareil

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
**AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN**This beautiful home is like brand new! Located in the new Coastal Cove community just off Kernan Blvd and Beach Blvd. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features almost 1,700 sq. ft. of living space and a great open concept! Kitchen has beautiful charcoal cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops! There is light gray tile flooring throughout all the common areas and carpet in the 3 bedrooms. The master bedroom has beautiful tray ceiling and large walk-in closet! Stunning master bathroom with dual sinks, quartz countertops, garden tub and tiled walk-in shower! This home has a nice screened in patio and fully fenced in yard. W/D included. Tenant is responsible for lawncare. UNFURNISHED for $1995/mo or FURNISHED for $2300/mo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4019 COASTAL COVE CIR have any available units?
4019 COASTAL COVE CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4019 COASTAL COVE CIR have?
Some of 4019 COASTAL COVE CIR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4019 COASTAL COVE CIR currently offering any rent specials?
4019 COASTAL COVE CIR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4019 COASTAL COVE CIR pet-friendly?
No, 4019 COASTAL COVE CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4019 COASTAL COVE CIR offer parking?
No, 4019 COASTAL COVE CIR does not offer parking.
Does 4019 COASTAL COVE CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4019 COASTAL COVE CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4019 COASTAL COVE CIR have a pool?
No, 4019 COASTAL COVE CIR does not have a pool.
Does 4019 COASTAL COVE CIR have accessible units?
No, 4019 COASTAL COVE CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 4019 COASTAL COVE CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 4019 COASTAL COVE CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
