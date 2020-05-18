4005 Fairfax Street

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors parking recently renovated air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Located in the Moncrief Park neighborhood, this recently remodeled 3BD/2BA home features new paint, flooring. new appliances, W/D hookups, central heat/air and off street parking. Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn care.