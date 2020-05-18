All apartments in Jacksonville
Location

4005 Fairfax Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Moncrief Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Located in the Moncrief Park neighborhood, this recently remodeled 3BD/2BA home features new paint, flooring. new appliances, W/D hookups, central heat/air and off street parking. Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn care.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4005 Fairfax Street have any available units?
4005 Fairfax Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4005 Fairfax Street have?
Some of 4005 Fairfax Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4005 Fairfax Street currently offering any rent specials?
4005 Fairfax Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4005 Fairfax Street pet-friendly?
No, 4005 Fairfax Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4005 Fairfax Street offer parking?
Yes, 4005 Fairfax Street offers parking.
Does 4005 Fairfax Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4005 Fairfax Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4005 Fairfax Street have a pool?
No, 4005 Fairfax Street does not have a pool.
Does 4005 Fairfax Street have accessible units?
No, 4005 Fairfax Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4005 Fairfax Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4005 Fairfax Street does not have units with dishwashers.

