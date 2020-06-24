All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4005 ALFRED MILL AVE

4005 Alfred Mill Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4005 Alfred Mill Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Harborview

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom home is move in ready! The home comes with a refrigerator, range, washer/dryer hook ups as well as many other amenities. Pets are welcome. Call or email us today to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4005 ALFRED MILL AVE have any available units?
4005 ALFRED MILL AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4005 ALFRED MILL AVE have?
Some of 4005 ALFRED MILL AVE's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4005 ALFRED MILL AVE currently offering any rent specials?
4005 ALFRED MILL AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4005 ALFRED MILL AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4005 ALFRED MILL AVE is pet friendly.
Does 4005 ALFRED MILL AVE offer parking?
No, 4005 ALFRED MILL AVE does not offer parking.
Does 4005 ALFRED MILL AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4005 ALFRED MILL AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4005 ALFRED MILL AVE have a pool?
No, 4005 ALFRED MILL AVE does not have a pool.
Does 4005 ALFRED MILL AVE have accessible units?
No, 4005 ALFRED MILL AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4005 ALFRED MILL AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4005 ALFRED MILL AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
