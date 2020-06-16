400 E 4th St

400 East 4th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206 Springfield
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Gorgeous New Home in Historic Springfield - Property Id: 127395
Brand-new 3 bed/2.5 bath brand-new historic rental! Easy access to downtown in Historic Springfield district. Asking $2200 per month (negotiable). Pets allowed. Longer term lease is price negotiable. Also available for sale. Message for more details! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/127395 Property Id 127395
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE4952234)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
