400 E 4th St

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly

Gorgeous New Home in Historic Springfield - Property Id: 127395



Brand-new 3 bed/2.5 bath brand-new historic rental! Easy access to downtown in Historic Springfield district. Asking $2200 per month (negotiable). Pets allowed. Longer term lease is price negotiable. Also available for sale. Message for more details!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/127395

No Dogs Allowed



