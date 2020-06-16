400 E 4th St

All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:15 AM

400 East 4th Street · No Longer Available
Location

400 East 4th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Springfield

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Gorgeous New Home in Historic Springfield - Property Id: 127395

Brand-new 3 bed/2.5 bath brand-new historic rental! Easy access to downtown in Historic Springfield district. Asking $2200 per month (negotiable). Pets allowed. Longer term lease is price negotiable. Also available for sale. Message for more details!
No Dogs Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

