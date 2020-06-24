All apartments in Jacksonville
40 E 3rd Street
Last updated April 5 2019 at 9:51 AM

40 E 3rd Street

40 3rd St E · No Longer Available
Location

40 3rd St E, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Springfield

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
JUST RENOVATED! Spacious 2/2 with HUMONGOUS front porch in the heart of beloved Springfield! - This upstairs apartment has brand new EVERYTHING offering wooden floors throughout, fresh paint, new blinds, and lots of windows for ample natural lighting. The living room is HUGE with cosmetic fireplace and opens up to the perfect formal dining room. You will love to cook and entertain in this kitchen that offers brand new Whirlpool stainless steel appliances, butcher block counter tops, with a ton of counter space. Appliances include range, side-by-side fridge, dishwasher, and microwave range. Master suite offers dual closets, huge bathroom with soaking tub and 2 separate vanities. Laundry room (washer and dryer connections only) is located just off of kitchen and provides for extra storage space. On street parking available only. 1/2 block to Uptown Kitchen and walking distance to Springfield's breweries, restaurants, shopping, and parks! CALL NOW!

Sorry, no pets.

CALL OR TEXT MICHELLE NOW TO SCHEDULE A TOUR! 904--234-9696

$1445.00 + $10 admin fee = $1455.00 monthly

Michelle Sherrill
904-234-9696
Realtor

CenterBeam Real Estate
577 College Street
Jacksonville, FL 32204
www.centerbeamrealestate.com
904-701-3276

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4732684)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

