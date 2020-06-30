3997 Leonnie

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accessible on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment that has recently been updated. The apartment has 2 large bedrooms with walk-in closets, large kitchen, large living room and central A/C. The apartment also includes Washer/Dryer Hookups. Flooring, appliances, cabinets, and fixtures have been updated. Rent includes Pest Control, Maintenances Services, and Landscaping. Tenant must place all utilities in their name.

The apartment community is located just off of Moncrief Road and is conveniently located near I-95 and I-295. This property is also very close to local shopping and restaurants in the area. All apartments have burglar bars and the property is well lit at night with 24hr camera surveillance. Come see this nice, clean, and quiet community today!