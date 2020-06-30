All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated October 14 2019 at 4:30 AM

3997 Leonnie

3997 Leonnie Road · No Longer Available
Location

3997 Leonnie Road, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Ribault

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment that has recently been updated. The apartment has 2 large bedrooms with walk-in closets, large kitchen, large living room and central A/C. The apartment also includes Washer/Dryer Hookups. Flooring, appliances, cabinets, and fixtures have been updated. Rent includes Pest Control, Maintenances Services, and Landscaping. Tenant must place all utilities in their name.
The apartment community is located just off of Moncrief Road and is conveniently located near I-95 and I-295. This property is also very close to local shopping and restaurants in the area. All apartments have burglar bars and the property is well lit at night with 24hr camera surveillance. Come see this nice, clean, and quiet community today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3997 Leonnie have any available units?
3997 Leonnie doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3997 Leonnie have?
Some of 3997 Leonnie's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3997 Leonnie currently offering any rent specials?
3997 Leonnie is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3997 Leonnie pet-friendly?
Yes, 3997 Leonnie is pet friendly.
Does 3997 Leonnie offer parking?
Yes, 3997 Leonnie offers parking.
Does 3997 Leonnie have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3997 Leonnie does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3997 Leonnie have a pool?
No, 3997 Leonnie does not have a pool.
Does 3997 Leonnie have accessible units?
Yes, 3997 Leonnie has accessible units.
Does 3997 Leonnie have units with dishwashers?
No, 3997 Leonnie does not have units with dishwashers.

