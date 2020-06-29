All apartments in Jacksonville
3995 CROSS CREEK RD
Last updated April 18 2020 at 1:24 AM

3995 CROSS CREEK RD

3995 Cross Creek Road · No Longer Available
Location

3995 Cross Creek Road, Jacksonville, FL 32277
University Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Separate Living Room & Dining Room - Family Room - Eat in Kitchen - Ceramic Tile / Carpet in BR's - CH&A - Washer / Dryer Hookup - 2 Car Garage - Porch - Patio - Partially Fenced Yard - Off Street Parking - Pet OK

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3995 CROSS CREEK RD have any available units?
3995 CROSS CREEK RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3995 CROSS CREEK RD have?
Some of 3995 CROSS CREEK RD's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3995 CROSS CREEK RD currently offering any rent specials?
3995 CROSS CREEK RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3995 CROSS CREEK RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 3995 CROSS CREEK RD is pet friendly.
Does 3995 CROSS CREEK RD offer parking?
Yes, 3995 CROSS CREEK RD offers parking.
Does 3995 CROSS CREEK RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3995 CROSS CREEK RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3995 CROSS CREEK RD have a pool?
No, 3995 CROSS CREEK RD does not have a pool.
Does 3995 CROSS CREEK RD have accessible units?
No, 3995 CROSS CREEK RD does not have accessible units.
Does 3995 CROSS CREEK RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3995 CROSS CREEK RD has units with dishwashers.

