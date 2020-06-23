All apartments in Jacksonville
3918 Pine Breeze Road South
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3918 Pine Breeze Road South

3918 Pine Breeze Road South · No Longer Available
Location

3918 Pine Breeze Road South, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Arrowhead

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
key fob access
pet friendly
MOVE IN BEFORE FEBRUARY 22ND AND GET $400 OFF YOUR FIRST FULL MONTHS RENT! Be the first to live in this newly renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Jacksonville! Enjoy living in a quiet neighborhood convenient to restaurants & major highways! FREE MONTH of rent available when signing a long-term lease (inquire for details)! Features include: Smart Home App to control Keyless Locks & Smart Thermostat, Energy Star Rated Stainless Steel Appliances, LED Lighting, WaterSense Plumbing Fixtures, Quartz Countertops, Hardwood Floors, Fireplace, Loft, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, Backyard Patio & Two Car Garage. Energy Efficient features can save you more than $500 a year! Amenity Fees May Apply. Professionally managed by National Home Rentals with 24/7 emergency maintenance. Units are pet-friendly. Minimum lease term of 12 months. Leases up to 10 years available. You may apply or set up a self-showing on our website! https://property.nationalhomerentals.com/properties/703284 www.nhr.u
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3918 Pine Breeze Road South have any available units?
3918 Pine Breeze Road South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3918 Pine Breeze Road South have?
Some of 3918 Pine Breeze Road South's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3918 Pine Breeze Road South currently offering any rent specials?
3918 Pine Breeze Road South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3918 Pine Breeze Road South pet-friendly?
Yes, 3918 Pine Breeze Road South is pet friendly.
Does 3918 Pine Breeze Road South offer parking?
Yes, 3918 Pine Breeze Road South offers parking.
Does 3918 Pine Breeze Road South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3918 Pine Breeze Road South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3918 Pine Breeze Road South have a pool?
No, 3918 Pine Breeze Road South does not have a pool.
Does 3918 Pine Breeze Road South have accessible units?
No, 3918 Pine Breeze Road South does not have accessible units.
Does 3918 Pine Breeze Road South have units with dishwashers?
No, 3918 Pine Breeze Road South does not have units with dishwashers.
