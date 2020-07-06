Rent Calculator
Last updated February 4 2020 at 6:02 AM
1 of 6
3916 N LEE ST
3916 North Lee Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
3916 North Lee Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
29th and Chase
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
GREAT RENTAL NEW LAMINATED FLOORS THUR OUT ,TILE FLOORS IN KITCHEN WITH NEW CABINETS AND STONE COUNTER TOPS GOOD SIDE BEDROOMS, WITH A PRIVATE YARD CALL FOR APPOINTMENT
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3916 N LEE ST have any available units?
3916 N LEE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 3916 N LEE ST currently offering any rent specials?
3916 N LEE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3916 N LEE ST pet-friendly?
No, 3916 N LEE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 3916 N LEE ST offer parking?
Yes, 3916 N LEE ST offers parking.
Does 3916 N LEE ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3916 N LEE ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3916 N LEE ST have a pool?
No, 3916 N LEE ST does not have a pool.
Does 3916 N LEE ST have accessible units?
No, 3916 N LEE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 3916 N LEE ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 3916 N LEE ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3916 N LEE ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 3916 N LEE ST does not have units with air conditioning.
