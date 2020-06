Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym playground pool

***********AVAILABLE 9/6/2019***********Lots of natural light in this awesome ground floor unit. Bathroom opens to additional vanity and walk in closet off master bedroom. TILE FLOORING THROUGHOUT. Covered patio with storage closet. Enjoy all of the amenities that this gated community has to offer--indoor AND outdoor pool, club house, fitness center and playground. NO PETS ALLOWED FOR TENANTS AS PER ASSOCIATION!!RENT PRICE INCLUDES WATER & SEWER!!!