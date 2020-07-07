3897 Dylan Ct

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9ced9aa0ab ---- Professionally-managed home for rent in quiet Mandarin neighborhood. -Large, executive-style home in gated Cross Creek community -Discreet location, tucked away in the heart of Mandarin -4 large bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, over 3300 square feet of living space -Split bedroom arrangement -Large private owner's retreat has super walk-in shower and massive walk-in closet -Guest bedroom area includes separate playroom, jack-and-jill bathroom -Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and large seating area on island -Formal living room and dining room -10-foot ceilings throughout home -Laundry room includes washer and dryer as a convenience -3-car garage with electric door opener -Large screened patio overlooks private backyard, adorned with bamboo -Short drive to Julington Creek boat ramp -No smoking allowed -Up to 2 pets under 40lbs considered. $250 additional security deposit and monthly pet rent, per approved pet -Available for quick move-in Please take a moment to look over the rental qualifications before contacting us for a showing: https://redroosterpm.com/tenants/application-process/ 12 month lease 10' Ceilings 3 Car Garage Access Gate Back Yard Blinds Breakfast Nook Carpet Ceiling Fan Ceramic Tile City Water Disposal Electric Door Opener Electric Dryer Electric Heating Granite Countertops Ice Maker Island Laundry Room No Fireplace Oven Patio Screened Possible With Approval Public Sewer Screened Porch Stove Walk In Closet(S) Washer