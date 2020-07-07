All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated September 13 2019 at 3:41 AM

3897 Dylan Ct

3897 Dylan Court · No Longer Available
Location

3897 Dylan Court, Jacksonville, FL 32223
Julington Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9ced9aa0ab ---- Professionally-managed home for rent in quiet Mandarin neighborhood. -Large, executive-style home in gated Cross Creek community -Discreet location, tucked away in the heart of Mandarin -4 large bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, over 3300 square feet of living space -Split bedroom arrangement -Large private owner's retreat has super walk-in shower and massive walk-in closet -Guest bedroom area includes separate playroom, jack-and-jill bathroom -Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and large seating area on island -Formal living room and dining room -10-foot ceilings throughout home -Laundry room includes washer and dryer as a convenience -3-car garage with electric door opener -Large screened patio overlooks private backyard, adorned with bamboo -Short drive to Julington Creek boat ramp -No smoking allowed -Up to 2 pets under 40lbs considered. $250 additional security deposit and monthly pet rent, per approved pet -Available for quick move-in Please take a moment to look over the rental qualifications before contacting us for a showing: https://redroosterpm.com/tenants/application-process/ 12 month lease 10' Ceilings 3 Car Garage Access Gate Back Yard Blinds Breakfast Nook Carpet Ceiling Fan Ceramic Tile City Water Disposal Electric Door Opener Electric Dryer Electric Heating Granite Countertops Ice Maker Island Laundry Room No Fireplace Oven Patio Screened Possible With Approval Public Sewer Screened Porch Stove Walk In Closet(S) Washer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3897 Dylan Ct have any available units?
3897 Dylan Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3897 Dylan Ct have?
Some of 3897 Dylan Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3897 Dylan Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3897 Dylan Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3897 Dylan Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 3897 Dylan Ct is pet friendly.
Does 3897 Dylan Ct offer parking?
Yes, 3897 Dylan Ct offers parking.
Does 3897 Dylan Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3897 Dylan Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3897 Dylan Ct have a pool?
No, 3897 Dylan Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3897 Dylan Ct have accessible units?
No, 3897 Dylan Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3897 Dylan Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 3897 Dylan Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

