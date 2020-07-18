All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated July 3 2020 at 9:33 PM

3896 LIONHEART DR

3896 Lionheart Drive · (904) 234-7315
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3896 Lionheart Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Secret Cove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1720 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Marvelous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath lakefront townhome with an attached 2 car garage and every possible upgrade! Kitchen with 42' cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances include range, microwave, & dishwasher. Water softener system in garage. Upgraded California berber carpet upstairs & 18' porcelain tile downstairs, double crown mouldings, upgraded corian, and enjoyable views from screened lanai. Centrally located to major roads, St Johns Towncenter, Hospitals, Tinseltown and close drive to the beach. Amenities include pool, clubhouse, playground and a gym.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3896 LIONHEART DR have any available units?
3896 LIONHEART DR has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3896 LIONHEART DR have?
Some of 3896 LIONHEART DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3896 LIONHEART DR currently offering any rent specials?
3896 LIONHEART DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3896 LIONHEART DR pet-friendly?
No, 3896 LIONHEART DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3896 LIONHEART DR offer parking?
Yes, 3896 LIONHEART DR offers parking.
Does 3896 LIONHEART DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3896 LIONHEART DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3896 LIONHEART DR have a pool?
Yes, 3896 LIONHEART DR has a pool.
Does 3896 LIONHEART DR have accessible units?
No, 3896 LIONHEART DR does not have accessible units.
Does 3896 LIONHEART DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3896 LIONHEART DR has units with dishwashers.
