3896 LIONHEART DR

Amenities
Marvelous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath lakefront townhome with an attached 2 car garage and every possible upgrade! Kitchen with 42' cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances include range, microwave, & dishwasher. Water softener system in garage. Upgraded California berber carpet upstairs & 18' porcelain tile downstairs, double crown mouldings, upgraded corian, and enjoyable views from screened lanai. Centrally located to major roads, St Johns Towncenter, Hospitals, Tinseltown and close drive to the beach. Amenities include pool, clubhouse, playground and a gym.