Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 3884 Summer Grove Way North #54.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3884 Summer Grove Way North #54
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:45 AM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3884 Summer Grove Way North #54
3884 Summer Grove Way N
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Sunbeam
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
3884 Summer Grove Way N, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Sunbeam
Amenities
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
garage
Mandarin carriage Home with 1 car garage - 2nd Floor - end unit with 1 car attached garage. Gated community in the heart of Mandarin,
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4752314)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3884 Summer Grove Way North #54 have any available units?
3884 Summer Grove Way North #54 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 3884 Summer Grove Way North #54 currently offering any rent specials?
3884 Summer Grove Way North #54 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3884 Summer Grove Way North #54 pet-friendly?
No, 3884 Summer Grove Way North #54 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 3884 Summer Grove Way North #54 offer parking?
Yes, 3884 Summer Grove Way North #54 offers parking.
Does 3884 Summer Grove Way North #54 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3884 Summer Grove Way North #54 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3884 Summer Grove Way North #54 have a pool?
Yes, 3884 Summer Grove Way North #54 has a pool.
Does 3884 Summer Grove Way North #54 have accessible units?
No, 3884 Summer Grove Way North #54 does not have accessible units.
Does 3884 Summer Grove Way North #54 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3884 Summer Grove Way North #54 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3884 Summer Grove Way North #54 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3884 Summer Grove Way North #54 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Waterford at Mandarin Apartments
11247 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32223
Spyglass
8540 Homeplace Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Uptown at St. Johns
5290 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Mirador and Stovall at River City
13100 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Riverview
301 Caravan Circle
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Townsend Apartments
3450 Townsend Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Ortega Village
4754 Ortega Hills Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Registry at Windsor Parke
13401 Sutton Park Dr S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia