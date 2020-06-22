All apartments in Jacksonville
3884 Summer Grove Way North #54
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:45 AM

3884 Summer Grove Way North #54

3884 Summer Grove Way N · No Longer Available
Location

3884 Summer Grove Way N, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Sunbeam

Amenities

garage
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
garage
Mandarin carriage Home with 1 car garage - 2nd Floor - end unit with 1 car attached garage. Gated community in the heart of Mandarin,

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4752314)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3884 Summer Grove Way North #54 have any available units?
3884 Summer Grove Way North #54 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 3884 Summer Grove Way North #54 currently offering any rent specials?
3884 Summer Grove Way North #54 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3884 Summer Grove Way North #54 pet-friendly?
No, 3884 Summer Grove Way North #54 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3884 Summer Grove Way North #54 offer parking?
Yes, 3884 Summer Grove Way North #54 offers parking.
Does 3884 Summer Grove Way North #54 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3884 Summer Grove Way North #54 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3884 Summer Grove Way North #54 have a pool?
Yes, 3884 Summer Grove Way North #54 has a pool.
Does 3884 Summer Grove Way North #54 have accessible units?
No, 3884 Summer Grove Way North #54 does not have accessible units.
Does 3884 Summer Grove Way North #54 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3884 Summer Grove Way North #54 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3884 Summer Grove Way North #54 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3884 Summer Grove Way North #54 does not have units with air conditioning.
