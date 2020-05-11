All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 3877 Herschel St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3877 Herschel St
Last updated January 15 2020 at 12:00 AM

3877 Herschel St

3877 Herschel St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Avondale
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3877 Herschel St, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Avondale

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
tennis court
dogs allowed
Avondale 2 bedroom , 1.5 baths, off st. parking - Property Id: 197345

Nice, large apartment in desirable Avondale. Close to parks, Shoppes of Avondale, Fishweir Elementary School, tennis courts, city parks, Publix on Roosevelt, Fscj Kent Campus, NAS Jacksonville, etc. Updated kitchen and baths, good closet spaces, oversized living room. Central heat and central air conditioning, washer and dryer connections , and off street parking. Great area, great neighbors.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/197345
Property Id 197345

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5443586)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3877 Herschel St have any available units?
3877 Herschel St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3877 Herschel St have?
Some of 3877 Herschel St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3877 Herschel St currently offering any rent specials?
3877 Herschel St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3877 Herschel St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3877 Herschel St is pet friendly.
Does 3877 Herschel St offer parking?
Yes, 3877 Herschel St offers parking.
Does 3877 Herschel St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3877 Herschel St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3877 Herschel St have a pool?
No, 3877 Herschel St does not have a pool.
Does 3877 Herschel St have accessible units?
No, 3877 Herschel St does not have accessible units.
Does 3877 Herschel St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3877 Herschel St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

North Beach on Kernan
12193 Kernan Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
The Links at Windsor Parke
13700 Sutton Park Dr N
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Riverside St. Johns
555 Bishopgate Lane
Jacksonville, FL 32204
RiverVue
3946 Saint Johns Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32205
Northlake Apartments
2445 Dunn Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32218
The Point at Tamaya
3050 Tamaya Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Registry at Windsor Parke
13401 Sutton Park Dr S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Stardust
5772 Merrill Road
Jacksonville, FL 32277

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia