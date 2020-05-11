3877 Herschel St

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning tennis court

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking tennis court dogs allowed

Avondale 2 bedroom , 1.5 baths, off st. parking - Property Id: 197345



Nice, large apartment in desirable Avondale. Close to parks, Shoppes of Avondale, Fishweir Elementary School, tennis courts, city parks, Publix on Roosevelt, Fscj Kent Campus, NAS Jacksonville, etc. Updated kitchen and baths, good closet spaces, oversized living room. Central heat and central air conditioning, washer and dryer connections , and off street parking. Great area, great neighbors.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/197345

Property Id 197345



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5443586)