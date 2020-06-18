Amenities
- 3875 Mission Dr. #4
Base Rent..................................$810.00
Electric....................................$ Jea
Water/Sewer...........................$ 27.00
Garbage....................................$ 13.00
Total Rent................................$ 850.00
Dupont / Baymeadows The Colony Of San Jose (32217) Gated Community Upstairs Overlooking Pool Combination Living Room & Dining Room Kitchen Equipped Ch&A Balcony & Storage Onsite Laundry Facilities Community Tennis, Basketball, Indoor & Outdoor Pools, Fitness Room, Playgrounds
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5541835)