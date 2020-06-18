All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated April 16 2020 at 9:47 AM

3875 Mission Dr. #4

3875 Mission Drive · (904) 204-3687
Location

3875 Mission Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32217
San Jose

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3875 Mission Dr. #4 · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1145 sqft

Amenities

- 3875 Mission Dr. #4

Base Rent..................................$810.00
Electric....................................$ Jea
Water/Sewer...........................$ 27.00
Garbage....................................$ 13.00

Total Rent................................$ 850.00

Dupont / Baymeadows The Colony Of San Jose (32217) Gated Community Upstairs Overlooking Pool Combination Living Room & Dining Room Kitchen Equipped Ch&A Balcony & Storage Onsite Laundry Facilities Community Tennis, Basketball, Indoor & Outdoor Pools, Fitness Room, Playgrounds

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5541835)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3875 Mission Dr. #4 have any available units?
3875 Mission Dr. #4 has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3875 Mission Dr. #4 have?
Some of 3875 Mission Dr. #4's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3875 Mission Dr. #4 currently offering any rent specials?
3875 Mission Dr. #4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3875 Mission Dr. #4 pet-friendly?
No, 3875 Mission Dr. #4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3875 Mission Dr. #4 offer parking?
No, 3875 Mission Dr. #4 does not offer parking.
Does 3875 Mission Dr. #4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3875 Mission Dr. #4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3875 Mission Dr. #4 have a pool?
Yes, 3875 Mission Dr. #4 has a pool.
Does 3875 Mission Dr. #4 have accessible units?
No, 3875 Mission Dr. #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 3875 Mission Dr. #4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3875 Mission Dr. #4 does not have units with dishwashers.
