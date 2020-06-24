3865 CAMPENERO CT

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated pool microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Welcome home to this beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath recently remodeled Condo. Close to the Towncenter along with other restaurants, shopping & More. This home has Brand new carpets, paint and other features throughout the home. Walk into a Spacious living / Dining combo that leads into the kitchen. Unique ceilings and layout. Take a step onto the nice Screened in porch for relaxing and enjoying the breeze. Master bedroom offers its own bathroom & double closet space. 2nd bedroom has its own access to the porch as a special bonus. Community is gated and offers 2 Pools.