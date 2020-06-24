All apartments in Jacksonville
Jacksonville, FL
3865 CAMPENERO CT
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3865 CAMPENERO CT

3865 Campenero Court · No Longer Available
Location

3865 Campenero Court, Jacksonville, FL 32217
San Jose

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Welcome home to this beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath recently remodeled Condo. Close to the Towncenter along with other restaurants, shopping & More. This home has Brand new carpets, paint and other features throughout the home. Walk into a Spacious living / Dining combo that leads into the kitchen. Unique ceilings and layout. Take a step onto the nice Screened in porch for relaxing and enjoying the breeze. Master bedroom offers its own bathroom & double closet space. 2nd bedroom has its own access to the porch as a special bonus. Community is gated and offers 2 Pools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3865 CAMPENERO CT have any available units?
3865 CAMPENERO CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3865 CAMPENERO CT have?
Some of 3865 CAMPENERO CT's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3865 CAMPENERO CT currently offering any rent specials?
3865 CAMPENERO CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3865 CAMPENERO CT pet-friendly?
No, 3865 CAMPENERO CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3865 CAMPENERO CT offer parking?
No, 3865 CAMPENERO CT does not offer parking.
Does 3865 CAMPENERO CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3865 CAMPENERO CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3865 CAMPENERO CT have a pool?
Yes, 3865 CAMPENERO CT has a pool.
Does 3865 CAMPENERO CT have accessible units?
No, 3865 CAMPENERO CT does not have accessible units.
Does 3865 CAMPENERO CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3865 CAMPENERO CT has units with dishwashers.
