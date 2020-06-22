All apartments in Jacksonville
3856 SPRING PARK RD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3856 SPRING PARK RD

3856 Spring Park Road · No Longer Available
Location

3856 Spring Park Road, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Englewood

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
ceiling fan
carpet
range
refrigerator
ADORABLE 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOME WITH 2 BONUS ROOMS, ONE CAN BE USED FOR A LAUNDRY ROOM AND THE OTHER CAN BE A 3RD BEDROOM, CARPET, TILE, CEILING FANS, LARGE FENCED YARD. EASY ACCESS TO DOWNTOWN AND BEACHES.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3856 SPRING PARK RD have any available units?
3856 SPRING PARK RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3856 SPRING PARK RD have?
Some of 3856 SPRING PARK RD's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3856 SPRING PARK RD currently offering any rent specials?
3856 SPRING PARK RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3856 SPRING PARK RD pet-friendly?
No, 3856 SPRING PARK RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3856 SPRING PARK RD offer parking?
No, 3856 SPRING PARK RD does not offer parking.
Does 3856 SPRING PARK RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3856 SPRING PARK RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3856 SPRING PARK RD have a pool?
No, 3856 SPRING PARK RD does not have a pool.
Does 3856 SPRING PARK RD have accessible units?
No, 3856 SPRING PARK RD does not have accessible units.
Does 3856 SPRING PARK RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 3856 SPRING PARK RD does not have units with dishwashers.
