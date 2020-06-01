Rent Calculator
Last updated March 17 2020 at 5:09 AM
3852 UNION PACIFIC DR E
3852 Union Pacific Drive East
·
No Longer Available
3852 Union Pacific Drive East, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Windy Hill
Amenities
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located near the Town Center you will find this 3 bedroom 2 bath single-family home with attached 2-car garage and a fully fenced back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3852 UNION PACIFIC DR E have any available units?
3852 UNION PACIFIC DR E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3852 UNION PACIFIC DR E have?
Some of 3852 UNION PACIFIC DR E's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3852 UNION PACIFIC DR E currently offering any rent specials?
3852 UNION PACIFIC DR E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3852 UNION PACIFIC DR E pet-friendly?
No, 3852 UNION PACIFIC DR E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 3852 UNION PACIFIC DR E offer parking?
Yes, 3852 UNION PACIFIC DR E offers parking.
Does 3852 UNION PACIFIC DR E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3852 UNION PACIFIC DR E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3852 UNION PACIFIC DR E have a pool?
No, 3852 UNION PACIFIC DR E does not have a pool.
Does 3852 UNION PACIFIC DR E have accessible units?
No, 3852 UNION PACIFIC DR E does not have accessible units.
Does 3852 UNION PACIFIC DR E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3852 UNION PACIFIC DR E has units with dishwashers.
