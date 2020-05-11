All apartments in Jacksonville
3851 Yarborough Drive
Last updated July 10 2019 at 1:07 AM

3851 Yarborough Drive

3851 Yarborough Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3851 Yarborough Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32277
Woodmere

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,686 sf home is located in Jacksonville, FL. This home features hardwood floors throughout, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area and 1 car garage. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3851 Yarborough Drive have any available units?
3851 Yarborough Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3851 Yarborough Drive have?
Some of 3851 Yarborough Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3851 Yarborough Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3851 Yarborough Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3851 Yarborough Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3851 Yarborough Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3851 Yarborough Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3851 Yarborough Drive offers parking.
Does 3851 Yarborough Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3851 Yarborough Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3851 Yarborough Drive have a pool?
No, 3851 Yarborough Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3851 Yarborough Drive have accessible units?
No, 3851 Yarborough Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3851 Yarborough Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3851 Yarborough Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
