3839 Union Pacific Drive West, Jacksonville, FL 32246 Windy Hill
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
House For Rent. This 3 bedroom and 2 full bath is ready to move in. Tile flooring throughout, with screen in patio. Fence back-yard. 2 car garage. Great Location!!!Min from the Shopping of St. John Town-Center.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3839 UNION PACIFIC DR W have any available units?
3839 UNION PACIFIC DR W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.