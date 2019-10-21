All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated February 24 2020 at 7:00 PM

3837 Nancy Street

3837 Nancy Street · No Longer Available
Location

3837 Nancy Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Grand Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Central Heat and Air. Washer and Dryer hook-up. Fenced in yard. Tile floors throughout

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3837 Nancy Street have any available units?
3837 Nancy Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 3837 Nancy Street currently offering any rent specials?
3837 Nancy Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3837 Nancy Street pet-friendly?
No, 3837 Nancy Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3837 Nancy Street offer parking?
No, 3837 Nancy Street does not offer parking.
Does 3837 Nancy Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3837 Nancy Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3837 Nancy Street have a pool?
No, 3837 Nancy Street does not have a pool.
Does 3837 Nancy Street have accessible units?
No, 3837 Nancy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3837 Nancy Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3837 Nancy Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3837 Nancy Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3837 Nancy Street has units with air conditioning.

