All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 3820 Almeda Street - 225.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3820 Almeda Street - 225
Last updated April 17 2020 at 7:08 PM

3820 Almeda Street - 225

3820 Almeda Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3820 Almeda Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Grand Park

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
Beautiful newly renovated 2 bedroom apartment features new appliances, new tile, and hardwood floors and new A/C. Located just north of downtown Jacksonville, convenient access to I-295, I-95, shopping, dining & entertainment. Our community also features an office on-site and 24 Hour on-site laundry facility for all residents. No Administration Fee. No Move-in Fee. Leave the hustle and bustle behind and "Come Home To Almeda Apts." Friendly Staff, On-site Maintenance, 24 Hour Laundry Center, Small Pets are always welcome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3820 Almeda Street - 225 have any available units?
3820 Almeda Street - 225 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3820 Almeda Street - 225 have?
Some of 3820 Almeda Street - 225's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3820 Almeda Street - 225 currently offering any rent specials?
3820 Almeda Street - 225 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3820 Almeda Street - 225 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3820 Almeda Street - 225 is pet friendly.
Does 3820 Almeda Street - 225 offer parking?
No, 3820 Almeda Street - 225 does not offer parking.
Does 3820 Almeda Street - 225 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3820 Almeda Street - 225 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3820 Almeda Street - 225 have a pool?
No, 3820 Almeda Street - 225 does not have a pool.
Does 3820 Almeda Street - 225 have accessible units?
No, 3820 Almeda Street - 225 does not have accessible units.
Does 3820 Almeda Street - 225 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3820 Almeda Street - 225 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hawthorne
8150 Point Meadows Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Vera Luxury Living
13051 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Moncler Huntington
3333 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
The Menlo
11390 Square St
Jacksonville, FL 32256
SOBA APARTMENTS
1444 Home Street
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Galleria Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Ocean Blue
2701 Mayport Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32233
Creekside Park
5900 Townsend Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia