Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Come see our New Look! Beautiful newly renovated apartments homes featuring new appliances, new tile and hardwood floors, and New A/C. Located just north of downtown Jacksonville, Almeda Apartments offers 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes for rent. Our great location is convenient to I-295, I-95, shopping, dining & entertainment. Our community features an on-site laundry facility for all residents