All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 3812 Almeda Street - 211.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3812 Almeda Street - 211
Last updated August 31 2019 at 9:57 PM

3812 Almeda Street - 211

3812 Almeda Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3812 Almeda Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Grand Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3812 Almeda Street - 211 have any available units?
3812 Almeda Street - 211 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 3812 Almeda Street - 211 currently offering any rent specials?
3812 Almeda Street - 211 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3812 Almeda Street - 211 pet-friendly?
No, 3812 Almeda Street - 211 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3812 Almeda Street - 211 offer parking?
No, 3812 Almeda Street - 211 does not offer parking.
Does 3812 Almeda Street - 211 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3812 Almeda Street - 211 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3812 Almeda Street - 211 have a pool?
No, 3812 Almeda Street - 211 does not have a pool.
Does 3812 Almeda Street - 211 have accessible units?
No, 3812 Almeda Street - 211 does not have accessible units.
Does 3812 Almeda Street - 211 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3812 Almeda Street - 211 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3812 Almeda Street - 211 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3812 Almeda Street - 211 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

North Beach on Kernan
12193 Kernan Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Place at Capper Landing
10535 Lem Turner Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Addison Landing
9455 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Oaks at Normandy
7777 Normandy Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32221
Sonoma Southside
7740 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Courtney Meadows
7820 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Wimberly At Deerwood
9727 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Green Tree Place
9480 Princeton Square Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia