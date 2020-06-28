Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3811 WAYLAND ST
Last updated September 25 2019 at 7:27 AM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3811 WAYLAND ST
3811 Wayland Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3811 Wayland Street, Jacksonville, FL 32277
University Park
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 Bedroom 21/2 bathroom home located in University Park Subdivision.Formal living Room-Dining Room-Family Room-Tile/Carpet-Equipped Kitchen-Washer Dryer Hookups-Fenced Yard-2 car garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3811 WAYLAND ST have any available units?
3811 WAYLAND ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3811 WAYLAND ST have?
Some of 3811 WAYLAND ST's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3811 WAYLAND ST currently offering any rent specials?
3811 WAYLAND ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3811 WAYLAND ST pet-friendly?
No, 3811 WAYLAND ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 3811 WAYLAND ST offer parking?
Yes, 3811 WAYLAND ST offers parking.
Does 3811 WAYLAND ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3811 WAYLAND ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3811 WAYLAND ST have a pool?
No, 3811 WAYLAND ST does not have a pool.
Does 3811 WAYLAND ST have accessible units?
No, 3811 WAYLAND ST does not have accessible units.
Does 3811 WAYLAND ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3811 WAYLAND ST has units with dishwashers.
