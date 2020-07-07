All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 3805 HAMLIN AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3805 HAMLIN AVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3805 HAMLIN AVE

3805 Hamlin Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3805 Hamlin Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Pine Forest

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom home is move in ready! The home comes with a refrigerator, range, washer/dryer hook ups as well as many other amenities. Pets are welcome. Call or email us today to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3805 HAMLIN AVE have any available units?
3805 HAMLIN AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3805 HAMLIN AVE have?
Some of 3805 HAMLIN AVE's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3805 HAMLIN AVE currently offering any rent specials?
3805 HAMLIN AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3805 HAMLIN AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3805 HAMLIN AVE is pet friendly.
Does 3805 HAMLIN AVE offer parking?
Yes, 3805 HAMLIN AVE offers parking.
Does 3805 HAMLIN AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3805 HAMLIN AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3805 HAMLIN AVE have a pool?
No, 3805 HAMLIN AVE does not have a pool.
Does 3805 HAMLIN AVE have accessible units?
No, 3805 HAMLIN AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3805 HAMLIN AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3805 HAMLIN AVE does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Waterford at Mandarin Apartments
11247 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32223
Florida Club at Deerwood
8616 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Vintage at Plantation Bay
7740 Plantation Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
San Marco Village
2166 Dunsford Ter
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Shore House Apartment Homes
401 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Cabana Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Cape House
4460 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Portiva
6898 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia