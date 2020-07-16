All apartments in Jacksonville
Jacksonville, FL
3804 Ringneck Drive
3804 Ringneck Drive

3804 Ringneck Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3804 Ringneck Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32226
Pumpkin Hill

Amenities

pet friendly
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This Home is available for a professional Home Manager - it is staged as a model home in order to help the owner sell the property.
The Home Manager will live in the home at a reduced rent in exchange for keeping the home show ready with a 2 hour notice before a showing. Once the home sells we will move the home manager into another fully furnished home.

Zero tolerance policy for smoking or pets

Please visit our website for more information:

www.dwellstaginganddesign.com/managers

or Call Us Now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3804 Ringneck Drive have any available units?
3804 Ringneck Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 3804 Ringneck Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3804 Ringneck Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3804 Ringneck Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3804 Ringneck Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3804 Ringneck Drive offer parking?
No, 3804 Ringneck Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3804 Ringneck Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3804 Ringneck Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3804 Ringneck Drive have a pool?
No, 3804 Ringneck Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3804 Ringneck Drive have accessible units?
No, 3804 Ringneck Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3804 Ringneck Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3804 Ringneck Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3804 Ringneck Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3804 Ringneck Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
