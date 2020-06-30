All apartments in Jacksonville
3802 IMESON ROAD
3802 IMESON ROAD

3802 Imeson Road · No Longer Available
Location

3802 Imeson Road, Jacksonville, FL 32219
Cisco Gardens

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3802 IMESON RD. #2 32220 - 3802 IMESON RD. #2

BASE RENT.............................$ 675.00
ELECTRIC...............................$ JEA
WATER/SEWER......................$ 27.00
GARBAGE.................................$ 13.00

TOTAL RENT............................$ 715.00

NONREFUNDABLE PET FEE......$ 300.00

WESTSIDE (32220) - Single Wide Mobile Home on Large Lot - Combination Living Room / Dining Room Den - Remodeled Eat in Kitchen - Carpet AC Washer / Dryer Hookup Back Deck - Screened Front Porch - Partially Fenced Yard Pet OK

(RLNE5188134)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

