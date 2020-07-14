All apartments in Jacksonville
3801 Almeda Street #139 - 1.
Last updated June 19 2020 at 1:26 AM

3801 Almeda Street #139 - 1

3801 Almeda Street · (904) 719-7000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3801 Almeda Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Grand Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 20

$820

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
24hr laundry
Beautiful newly renovated 3 bedroom apartment features new appliances, new tile, and hardwood floors and new A/C. Located just north of downtown Jacksonville, convenient access to I-295, I-95, shopping, dining & entertainment. Our community also features an office on-site and 24 Hour on-site laundry facility for all residents. No Administration Fee. No Move-in Fee. Leave the hustle and bustle behind and "Come Home To Almeda Apts." Friendly Staff, On-site Maintenance, 24 Hour Laundry Center, Small Pets are always welcome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3801 Almeda Street #139 - 1 have any available units?
3801 Almeda Street #139 - 1 has a unit available for $820 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3801 Almeda Street #139 - 1 have?
Some of 3801 Almeda Street #139 - 1's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3801 Almeda Street #139 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3801 Almeda Street #139 - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3801 Almeda Street #139 - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3801 Almeda Street #139 - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 3801 Almeda Street #139 - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 3801 Almeda Street #139 - 1 offers parking.
Does 3801 Almeda Street #139 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3801 Almeda Street #139 - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3801 Almeda Street #139 - 1 have a pool?
No, 3801 Almeda Street #139 - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3801 Almeda Street #139 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 3801 Almeda Street #139 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3801 Almeda Street #139 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3801 Almeda Street #139 - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

