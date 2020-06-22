All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3761 W KARISSA ANN PL

3761 Karissa Ann Pl E · No Longer Available
Location

3761 Karissa Ann Pl E, Jacksonville, FL 32223
Loretto

Amenities

in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
This is a 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home located in the Mandarin Pines community. This home features an eat in kitchen, spacious living area, and a washer/dryer! Tenant responsible for all lawn care.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3761 W KARISSA ANN PL have any available units?
3761 W KARISSA ANN PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 3761 W KARISSA ANN PL currently offering any rent specials?
3761 W KARISSA ANN PL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3761 W KARISSA ANN PL pet-friendly?
No, 3761 W KARISSA ANN PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3761 W KARISSA ANN PL offer parking?
No, 3761 W KARISSA ANN PL does not offer parking.
Does 3761 W KARISSA ANN PL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3761 W KARISSA ANN PL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3761 W KARISSA ANN PL have a pool?
No, 3761 W KARISSA ANN PL does not have a pool.
Does 3761 W KARISSA ANN PL have accessible units?
No, 3761 W KARISSA ANN PL does not have accessible units.
Does 3761 W KARISSA ANN PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 3761 W KARISSA ANN PL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3761 W KARISSA ANN PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 3761 W KARISSA ANN PL does not have units with air conditioning.
