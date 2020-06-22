3761 Karissa Ann Pl E, Jacksonville, FL 32223 Loretto
Amenities
in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
This is a 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home located in the Mandarin Pines community. This home features an eat in kitchen, spacious living area, and a washer/dryer! Tenant responsible for all lawn care.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3761 W KARISSA ANN PL have any available units?
3761 W KARISSA ANN PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.