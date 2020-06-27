All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 2 2020 at 12:10 AM

3760 AMERICAN HOLLY RD

3760 American Holly Road · No Longer Available
Location

3760 American Holly Road, Jacksonville, FL 32226
Oceanway

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
ATTRACTIVE TOWNHOME IN NICE COMMUNITY WITH COMM CENTER W/ POOL TILED FOYER W/ HALF BATH LEADS TO TILED LR AND DINING L TILED WELL EQUIP KITCHEN MASTER AND 2 NICE BR's UPSTAIRS MASTER HAS 2 W/I CLOSETS UTIL CLOSET W/ WASHER & DRYER SCREENED PATIO AND ENCLOSED REAR YARD STORAGE CLOSET ON SCREENED PATIO STORAGE UNDER STAIRS 1 CAR GARAGE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3760 AMERICAN HOLLY RD have any available units?
3760 AMERICAN HOLLY RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3760 AMERICAN HOLLY RD have?
Some of 3760 AMERICAN HOLLY RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3760 AMERICAN HOLLY RD currently offering any rent specials?
3760 AMERICAN HOLLY RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3760 AMERICAN HOLLY RD pet-friendly?
No, 3760 AMERICAN HOLLY RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3760 AMERICAN HOLLY RD offer parking?
Yes, 3760 AMERICAN HOLLY RD offers parking.
Does 3760 AMERICAN HOLLY RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3760 AMERICAN HOLLY RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3760 AMERICAN HOLLY RD have a pool?
Yes, 3760 AMERICAN HOLLY RD has a pool.
Does 3760 AMERICAN HOLLY RD have accessible units?
No, 3760 AMERICAN HOLLY RD does not have accessible units.
Does 3760 AMERICAN HOLLY RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3760 AMERICAN HOLLY RD has units with dishwashers.
