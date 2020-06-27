3760 AMERICAN HOLLY RD

3760 American Holly Road, Jacksonville, FL 32226 Oceanway
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
ATTRACTIVE TOWNHOME IN NICE COMMUNITY WITH COMM CENTER W/ POOL TILED FOYER W/ HALF BATH LEADS TO TILED LR AND DINING L TILED WELL EQUIP KITCHEN MASTER AND 2 NICE BR's UPSTAIRS MASTER HAS 2 W/I CLOSETS UTIL CLOSET W/ WASHER & DRYER SCREENED PATIO AND ENCLOSED REAR YARD STORAGE CLOSET ON SCREENED PATIO STORAGE UNDER STAIRS 1 CAR GARAGE
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
