All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 3745 TIMUCUA TRL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3745 TIMUCUA TRL
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3745 TIMUCUA TRL

3745 Timucua Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3745 Timucua Trail, Jacksonville, FL 32277
Colony Cove

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
hot tub
ice maker
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Beautiful Ft Caroline Pool Home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3745 TIMUCUA TRL have any available units?
3745 TIMUCUA TRL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3745 TIMUCUA TRL have?
Some of 3745 TIMUCUA TRL's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3745 TIMUCUA TRL currently offering any rent specials?
3745 TIMUCUA TRL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3745 TIMUCUA TRL pet-friendly?
No, 3745 TIMUCUA TRL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3745 TIMUCUA TRL offer parking?
No, 3745 TIMUCUA TRL does not offer parking.
Does 3745 TIMUCUA TRL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3745 TIMUCUA TRL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3745 TIMUCUA TRL have a pool?
Yes, 3745 TIMUCUA TRL has a pool.
Does 3745 TIMUCUA TRL have accessible units?
No, 3745 TIMUCUA TRL does not have accessible units.
Does 3745 TIMUCUA TRL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3745 TIMUCUA TRL has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gran Bay Apartment Homes
13444 Gran Bay Parkway
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Florida Club at Deerwood
8616 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Pickwick Apartments
3580 Pall Mall Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
The Uptown at St. Johns
5290 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Landings at Lake Gray
6500 Lake Gray Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Coventry Park Apartments
6650 Corporate Center Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32216
The Loree
8649 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Crescent Ridge
2001 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia