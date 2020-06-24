Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 3745 TIMUCUA TRL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3745 TIMUCUA TRL
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 38
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3745 TIMUCUA TRL
3745 Timucua Trail
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
3745 Timucua Trail, Jacksonville, FL 32277
Colony Cove
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
hot tub
ice maker
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Beautiful Ft Caroline Pool Home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3745 TIMUCUA TRL have any available units?
3745 TIMUCUA TRL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3745 TIMUCUA TRL have?
Some of 3745 TIMUCUA TRL's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3745 TIMUCUA TRL currently offering any rent specials?
3745 TIMUCUA TRL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3745 TIMUCUA TRL pet-friendly?
No, 3745 TIMUCUA TRL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 3745 TIMUCUA TRL offer parking?
No, 3745 TIMUCUA TRL does not offer parking.
Does 3745 TIMUCUA TRL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3745 TIMUCUA TRL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3745 TIMUCUA TRL have a pool?
Yes, 3745 TIMUCUA TRL has a pool.
Does 3745 TIMUCUA TRL have accessible units?
No, 3745 TIMUCUA TRL does not have accessible units.
Does 3745 TIMUCUA TRL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3745 TIMUCUA TRL has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Gran Bay Apartment Homes
13444 Gran Bay Parkway
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Florida Club at Deerwood
8616 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Pickwick Apartments
3580 Pall Mall Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
The Uptown at St. Johns
5290 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Landings at Lake Gray
6500 Lake Gray Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Coventry Park Apartments
6650 Corporate Center Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32216
The Loree
8649 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Crescent Ridge
2001 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia