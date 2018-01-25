All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019

3741 Culp Drive

3741 Culp Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3741 Culp Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32277
Woodmere

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Jacksonville, FL. It offers 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and 1,567.00 sq ft of living space. Features include hardwood, a kitchen with stainless steal appliances, private back patio with fenced in yard, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3741 Culp Drive have any available units?
3741 Culp Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 3741 Culp Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3741 Culp Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3741 Culp Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3741 Culp Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3741 Culp Drive offer parking?
No, 3741 Culp Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3741 Culp Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3741 Culp Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3741 Culp Drive have a pool?
No, 3741 Culp Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3741 Culp Drive have accessible units?
No, 3741 Culp Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3741 Culp Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3741 Culp Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3741 Culp Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3741 Culp Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
