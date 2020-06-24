All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 18 2019 at 10:48 PM

3737 SOUTEL DR

3737 Soutel Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3737 Soutel Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Osceola Forest

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom home is move in ready! The home comes with a refrigerator, range, washer/dryer hook ups as well as many other amenities. Pets are welcome. Call or email us today to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3737 SOUTEL DR have any available units?
3737 SOUTEL DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3737 SOUTEL DR have?
Some of 3737 SOUTEL DR's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3737 SOUTEL DR currently offering any rent specials?
3737 SOUTEL DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3737 SOUTEL DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 3737 SOUTEL DR is pet friendly.
Does 3737 SOUTEL DR offer parking?
Yes, 3737 SOUTEL DR offers parking.
Does 3737 SOUTEL DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3737 SOUTEL DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3737 SOUTEL DR have a pool?
No, 3737 SOUTEL DR does not have a pool.
Does 3737 SOUTEL DR have accessible units?
No, 3737 SOUTEL DR does not have accessible units.
Does 3737 SOUTEL DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 3737 SOUTEL DR does not have units with dishwashers.
