3734 Whitehall St
Last updated January 30 2020 at 8:36 AM

3734 Whitehall St

3734 Whitehall Street · No Longer Available
Location

3734 Whitehall Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Brentwood

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
2 bed 1 bath in Brentwood. This updated apartment is located on a quiet street and features updates throughout and off-street parking! Unit features: high-quality counters and ceramic tile floors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3734 Whitehall St have any available units?
3734 Whitehall St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 3734 Whitehall St currently offering any rent specials?
3734 Whitehall St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3734 Whitehall St pet-friendly?
No, 3734 Whitehall St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3734 Whitehall St offer parking?
Yes, 3734 Whitehall St offers parking.
Does 3734 Whitehall St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3734 Whitehall St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3734 Whitehall St have a pool?
No, 3734 Whitehall St does not have a pool.
Does 3734 Whitehall St have accessible units?
No, 3734 Whitehall St does not have accessible units.
Does 3734 Whitehall St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3734 Whitehall St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3734 Whitehall St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3734 Whitehall St does not have units with air conditioning.
