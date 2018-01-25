Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 3734 Whitehall St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3734 Whitehall St
Last updated January 30 2020 at 8:36 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3734 Whitehall St
3734 Whitehall Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
3734 Whitehall Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Brentwood
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
2 bed 1 bath in Brentwood. This updated apartment is located on a quiet street and features updates throughout and off-street parking! Unit features: high-quality counters and ceramic tile floors.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3734 Whitehall St have any available units?
3734 Whitehall St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 3734 Whitehall St currently offering any rent specials?
3734 Whitehall St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3734 Whitehall St pet-friendly?
No, 3734 Whitehall St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 3734 Whitehall St offer parking?
Yes, 3734 Whitehall St offers parking.
Does 3734 Whitehall St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3734 Whitehall St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3734 Whitehall St have a pool?
No, 3734 Whitehall St does not have a pool.
Does 3734 Whitehall St have accessible units?
No, 3734 Whitehall St does not have accessible units.
Does 3734 Whitehall St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3734 Whitehall St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3734 Whitehall St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3734 Whitehall St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
5 Thousand Town
5000 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Heron Walk
7400 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Bainbridge Town Center East
5000 Kernan Boulevard South
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Integra River Run
14050 Integra Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
St. Johns Plantation
7595 Baymeadows Cir W
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Uptown at St. Johns
5290 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Lost Lake Apartments
8681 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Ocean Blue
2701 Mayport Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32233
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia