All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 3715 Almeda Street, Unit 121.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3715 Almeda Street, Unit 121
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:51 PM

3715 Almeda Street, Unit 121

3715 Almeda Street · (904) 719-7000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3715 Almeda Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Grand Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 14

$670

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 635 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

24hr laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
24hr laundry
Beautiful newly renovated 2 bedroom apartment features new appliances, new tile, and hardwood floors and New A/C. Located just north of downtown Jacksonville, location is convenient to I-295, I-95, shopping, dining & entertainment. Our community also features an office on-site and 24 Hour on-site laundry facility for all residents. No Administration Fee. No Move-in Fee. Leave the hustle and bustle behind and "Come Home To Almeda Apts." Friendly Staff, On-site Maintenance, 24 Hour Laundry Center, Small Pets are always welcome! Our community also features a 24 Hour on-site laundry facility for all residents.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3715 Almeda Street, Unit 121 have any available units?
3715 Almeda Street, Unit 121 has a unit available for $670 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3715 Almeda Street, Unit 121 have?
Some of 3715 Almeda Street, Unit 121's amenities include 24hr laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3715 Almeda Street, Unit 121 currently offering any rent specials?
3715 Almeda Street, Unit 121 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3715 Almeda Street, Unit 121 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3715 Almeda Street, Unit 121 is pet friendly.
Does 3715 Almeda Street, Unit 121 offer parking?
Yes, 3715 Almeda Street, Unit 121 does offer parking.
Does 3715 Almeda Street, Unit 121 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3715 Almeda Street, Unit 121 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3715 Almeda Street, Unit 121 have a pool?
No, 3715 Almeda Street, Unit 121 does not have a pool.
Does 3715 Almeda Street, Unit 121 have accessible units?
No, 3715 Almeda Street, Unit 121 does not have accessible units.
Does 3715 Almeda Street, Unit 121 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3715 Almeda Street, Unit 121 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3715 Almeda Street, Unit 121?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mezza
11701 Palm Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Gran Bay Apartment Homes
13444 Gran Bay Parkway
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Sola
8074 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Vera Luxury Living
13051 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
The Point at Tamaya
3050 Tamaya Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Plantation
7061 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217
The Loree
8649 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Fountains at Deerwood
7816 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity