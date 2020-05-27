All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:06 PM

3713 PARK ST

3713 Park Street · No Longer Available
Location

3713 Park Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Avondale

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
Great location in Riverside area. Home features a good layout which allows it to feel bigger. Home is a corner unit with a front and side door. Features a tile kitchen and plank vinyl wood floor in the living room and bedroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3713 PARK ST have any available units?
3713 PARK ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 3713 PARK ST currently offering any rent specials?
3713 PARK ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3713 PARK ST pet-friendly?
No, 3713 PARK ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3713 PARK ST offer parking?
Yes, 3713 PARK ST offers parking.
Does 3713 PARK ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3713 PARK ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3713 PARK ST have a pool?
No, 3713 PARK ST does not have a pool.
Does 3713 PARK ST have accessible units?
No, 3713 PARK ST does not have accessible units.
Does 3713 PARK ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 3713 PARK ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3713 PARK ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 3713 PARK ST does not have units with air conditioning.

