Great location in Riverside area. Home features a good layout which allows it to feel bigger. Home is a corner unit with a front and side door. Features a tile kitchen and plank vinyl wood floor in the living room and bedroom.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3713 PARK ST have any available units?
3713 PARK ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.